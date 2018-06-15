The former world No. 2 retired in 2014 after winning two majors. (Getty)

Get hyped up everybody, Li Na is making her return to the courts. The 36-year-old will make her invitational doubles debut with Japan's Ai Sugiyama.

We can't wait to see that smile again ????



Delighted that Li Na will be returning to #Wimbledon this year in the invitational doubles ????????



See the full entry list here: https://t.co/UfAGNlyFQg

Li reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 and won two Grand Slams as well as five more WTA titles. She's the most successful Chinese WTA player in history, and often referred to as the pioneer of Chinese tennis.

Amazing!! Li Na will play legends at Wimbledon ???????????? pic.twitter.com/w54cjZNZHj — Olly Marz (@OllyMarz_) June 10, 2018

Li retired from the tour in 2014 and gave birth to her first child, Alisa, in June of 2015. She now has two children with her husband Jiang Shan.

Since leaving tennis, Li has kept busy establishing herself in the business world and growing the game in China. Her interests include movie and book deals, her own clothing line in China with Nike and possibly even opening her own tennis academy one day.

Wimbledon's invitational doubles field will include the likes of Martina Navratilova, Tracy Ausin, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Davenport and more legends.