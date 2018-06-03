The pros have proved that there is just enough time between the clay and grass season to squeeze in a day off, or maybe even two. While it's likely they just posed for perfect Instagram photos between practices, at least they're in beautiful, summer locations.
Garbine Muguruza, fresh from her semifinal showing at Roland Garros, jetted to Switzerland.
Donna Vekic ventured all the way to Capri after an early loss in Paris.
She was joined on the mini-vacation with boyfriend Stan Wawrinka, who lost his opener in Paris.
Karolina Pliskova made the game plan simple, "Relax. Refresh. Recharge."
French Open champion Simona Halep said the grass season felt far away after winning her first major. She's enjoying a hero's welcome in Bucharest, complete with packed stadium's shouting her name.
Let's relax now ????????❤ pic.twitter.com/8Dl95DH2Si— SimoReactions (@Simoreactions) June 12, 2018
The truth is, the grass season has already begun with players competing in Stuttgart, Nottingham and 's-Hertogenbosch. But not everyone jumped right onto the lawns. Caroline Wozniacki found a different kind of grass to play on in Tuscany.
Elina Svitolina also took a trip home, enjoying some good weather in Ukraine.
Dominika Cibulkova is putting in the practice sessions, but between them, her free time is all hers to enjoy.
It can't be summer without a new swimsuit can it?
Bethanie Mattek-Sands headed home in between the season swings, soaking in the summer temperatures in Arizona.
The grass season picks up even more speed next week with events in Halle, Queen's Club, Mallorca and Birmingham.