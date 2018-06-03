The pros have proved that there is just enough time between the clay and grass season to squeeze in a day off, or maybe even two. While it's likely they just posed for perfect Instagram photos between practices, at least they're in beautiful, summer locations.

Garbine Muguruza, fresh from her semifinal showing at Roland Garros, jetted to Switzerland.

Donna Vekic ventured all the way to Capri after an early loss in Paris.

When in Capri... ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Donna Vekic (@donnavekic) on Jun 3, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

She was joined on the mini-vacation with boyfriend Stan Wawrinka, who lost his opener in Paris.

Karolina Pliskova made the game plan simple, "Relax. Refresh. Recharge."

Relax. Refresh. Recharge☀️???? A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

French Open champion Simona Halep said the grass season felt far away after winning her first major. She's enjoying a hero's welcome in Bucharest, complete with packed stadium's shouting her name.

The truth is, the grass season has already begun with players competing in Stuttgart, Nottingham and 's-Hertogenbosch. But not everyone jumped right onto the lawns. Caroline Wozniacki found a different kind of grass to play on in Tuscany.

Elina Svitolina also took a trip home, enjoying some good weather in Ukraine.

Dominika Cibulkova is putting in the practice sessions, but between them, her free time is all hers to enjoy.

???? A post shared by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

It can't be summer without a new swimsuit can it?

Bethanie Mattek-Sands headed home in between the season swings, soaking in the summer temperatures in Arizona.

????°100+☀️ A post shared by Bethanie Mattek-Sands (@matteksands) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

The grass season picks up even more speed next week with events in Halle, Queen's Club, Mallorca and Birmingham.