The Mutua Madrid Open played host to the Tie Break Tens on Thursday night and it was not without plenty of drama, on and off the court. Eight men and eight women battled through 10-point tiebreakers until one champion was left (from each draw) holding a whopping $250,000 paycheck.

Simona Halep topped Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women's final, while Grigor Dimtrov took out Feliciano Lopez in the men's.

The showdown was unusual for obvious reasons (like the one-minute warm-ups and post-match interviews with the losers), but what may have been most different was having all of the players sit in the same courtside box.

Eyes were glued on Maria Sharapova and Dimitrov, who dated for two years before breaking up in 2015. They sat right next to each other, making for plenty of photo-ops.

The Russian would fall in her opener to Monica Puig, but nonetheless enjoyed being back on centre court. After the match, a reporter asked about the seating arrangement.

"I think that's part of the atmosphere..." Sharapova said. "All of the people see us playing and competing, it's nice for the audience to get a chance to see us just enjoying ourselves and actually enjoying tennis."

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old explained that she and Dimtrov had reconciled last year in New York. It certainly looked like they are on great terms these days.